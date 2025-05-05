You Could Win Tickets to See Shaboozey in Concert for The Great American Roadshow Tour

Shaboozey

K92.3 welcomes Shaboozey to Orlando for a sold-out House of Blues show on October 16th.

You could score a pair of tickets to the show from K92.3! Enter below for your opportunity to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Online: 5/5/25-10/1/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Shaboozey at House of Blues 10/16/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

