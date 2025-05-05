You Could Win Tickets to See Shaboozey in Concert for The Great American Roadshow Tour

Shaboozey

K92.3 welcomes Shaboozey to Orlando for a sold-out House of Blues show on October 16th.

You could score a pair of tickets to the show from K92.3! Enter below for your opportunity to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Online: 5/5/25-10/1/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Shaboozey at House of Blues 10/16/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!