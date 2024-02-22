You Could Win Tickets To See Jelly Roll Live at the Kia Center

K92.3 Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll is coming to Orlando, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free! He’ll perform at the Kia Center on September 17th, 2024 along with Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay for The Beautifully Broken Tour.

Carefully review the two photos below of Jelly Roll as you will need to “spot the difference.” There are six differences between the two pics. Once you have identified all six differences, then complete the entry form below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

For more info. on the tour, click here.

PHOTO ONE

PHOTO TWO

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/22/24-3/17/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above that includes clearly stated the six differences between the two Jelly Roll photos above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Jelly Roll in concert on 9/17/24 at the Kia Center. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

