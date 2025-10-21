You Could Win Tickets to see Cole Swindell Live + Backstage Passes to Meet Cole

Cole Swindell

This week with Melissa, you could score two tickets to see Cole Swindell in concert at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday, October 26th. Plus, two backstage passes to meet Cole!

Just listen this week (10/20-10/24) at 3pm for your chance to win from K92.3!

For more info on the show, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/20/25-10/24/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for the cue to call, when you hear it, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct designated caller to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Cole Swindell in concert on 10/26/25 at the St Augustine Amphitheatre and the opportunity for winner plus guest to meet Cole Swindell at location and time as determined by artist management. ARV = $106. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

