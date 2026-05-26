You Could Win Tickets to See Ashley McBryde with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

Ashley McBryde

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute airing weekdays at 7:10am! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (5/26-5/29), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive two tickets to see Ashley McBryde in concert on October 3rd at the King Center in Melbourne!

Click here for more information!

Sponsored by City Kia of Greater Orlando.

$1,000 Minute

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/26/26-5/29/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Ashley McBryde in concert on 10/3/26 at the King Center for the Performing Arts. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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