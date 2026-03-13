You Could Win Tickets to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival with Obie, Chloe & Slater

SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival

This week (3/16-3/20) with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute, you could win two tickets to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival with Trace Adkins live on April 18th, 2026 plus a food & beverage sampler lanyard!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute airing weekdays at 7:10am! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week, if you get the call to play, then you automatically win two tickets to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival with Trace Adkins live on April 18th, 2026 plus a food & beverage sampler lanyard!

Embark on a culinary adventure like no other at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates now through May 17th! Indulge in a world of flavor with more than 200 mouthwatering flavors inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Savor delectable bites paired perfectly with refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews.

Enjoy over 30 concerts with your favorite artists live on stage as this year’s concert series brings an incredible mix of genres to Bayside Stadium.

Explore this year’s entertainment lineup here, and discover the food options here.

*Concerts are Free with Park Admission.

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

Trace Adkins

K92.3 $1,000 Minute

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/13/26-3/20/26 at 7am. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets for one day admission to SeaWorld (expires 8/31/26), two 10-punch food and beverage sampler lanyards for SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival and a GA parking pass. ARV = $384.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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