You Could Win Tickets to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream

Havoc’s been unleashed at SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream! Igniting scorching new fears no soul can escape. With 11 horrifying haunts, including 3 all-new haunted houses, 4 new scream-inducing scare zones, 4 pulse-pounding nighttime rides, 2 roaming hordes, 5 themed bars, and electrifying live shows including the all-new Sinister Show, Throttle!

Howl-O-Scream, celebrating 5 years of fear at SeaWorld Orlando, select nights September 5th through November 1st.

Discover why SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream is one of USA Today’s top theme park Halloween events.

Get your tickets now at HowlOScreamOrlando.com

K92.3 has your shot to win tickets to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream! Listen weekdays with Jay at noon for your chance to score a pair. You can also enter below for another chance to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/11/25 - 10/24/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller or (2) complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected On-Air, and one (1) winner will be selected through the form above. Prize: One pair of tickets for SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream. Odds vary. ARV = $92. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

