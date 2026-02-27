You Could Win Tickets for Maddie & Tae Live at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas

Embark on a culinary adventure like no other at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates now through May 17th! Indulge in a world of flavor with more than 200 mouthwatering flavors inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Savor delectable bites paired perfectly with refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews.

Enjoy over 30 concerts with your favorite artists live on stage as this year’s concert series brings an incredible mix of genres to Bayside Stadium.

Enter below for your opportunity to see Maddie & Tae in concert on Saturday, March 7th plus a food & beverage sampler lanyard!

Explore this year’s entertainment lineup here, and discover the food options here.

*Concerts are Free with Park Admission.

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

Maddie & Tae

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/27/26-3/4/26 on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando (expires 5/17/26) and one ten punch sampler lanyard valid for the Seven Seas Food Festival. ARV = $384,98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group