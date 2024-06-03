You Could Win Tickets to K92.3′s All Star Jam

K92.3's All Star Jam

We can’t wait to party with you KNATION at K92.3′s All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com. We’re headed back to the Addition Financial Arena for a night of incredible country music on Sunday, August 18th, 2024.

Listen this week (6/3-6/7) with Melissa at 5pm for your first shot at scoring two tickets!

Can’t wait to win?

Grab your presale tickets now including premium seats, plus select seats will be offered at $10 off during the presale only . So act quick and save a few bucks before the presale ends! CLICK HERE to purchase tickets with the code word KNATION now through Sunday, June 9th, 2024 at 11:59pm.

Come celebrate 29 years of performances by some of the biggest artists in country music. We’ll see you at K92.3′s All Star Jam!

All Star Jam 2024 Sponsors

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/3/24-6/7/24 5p-6p on-air. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3′s All Star Jam on 8/18/24 at the Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

