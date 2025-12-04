You Could Win Tickets to Jordan Davis’ New Year’s Eve Cheez-It Bowl Post Game Performance

Jordan Davis

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jordan Davis will cap off the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl with a postgame concert on Wednesday, December 31, at Camping World Stadium. K92.3 wants to hook you up with tickets! Enter below for your opportunity to win tickets for you plus three friends!

The performance, presented by Geico, will take place on the stadium field shortly after the game concludes. A full one-hour set from Davis will close out the 80th edition of one of college football’s oldest and most celebrated postseason bowl games, adding a major live-music finale to an already packed New Year’s Eve in Orlando.

