You Could Win Tickets to Gatorland and Passes for the Screamin’ Gator Zipline

Gatorland Ho Ho Ho-down

There’s festive fun for everyone at Gatorland’s 5th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down, taking place December 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd!

Gatorland’s signature holiday extravaganza unfolds with a delightful mix of holiday tunes, festive displays, interactive characters, and an array of tempting seasonal treats available for purchase. Capture the essence of a distinctively Floridian holiday by snapping a photo with Gator Claus aboard his swamp-worthy sleigh.

Explore a delightful variety of unique arts and crafts vendors, offering a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind holiday gifts perfect for everyone on your list. You can also meet the mischievous Krampus Croc and sing along with the Florida Skunk Ape as he performs his favorite “Cryptid carols.”

Enter below 12/19-12/20, for your chance to win four tickets to Gatorland, including passes to the Screamin’ Gator Zipline.

For more Gatorland information, visit www.gatorland.com.

