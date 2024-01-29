You Could Win Tickets & Free Rides For The Osceola County Fair

Osceola County Fair

The Osceola County Fair is celebrating 80 years of timeless tradition!

You could win six tickets and six unlimited ride bands to the Osceola County Fair happening February 9th - 18th, 2024 at Osceola Heritage Park! Bring the family to enjoy the live stock show, rides, live entertainment and so much more!

Enter below between January 29th - February 11th, 2024 for your opportunity to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/29/24-2/11/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete an entry form above at k923orlando.com, wdbo.com, wmmo.com. exitos965.com and star945.com. One (1) winner will be selected from the combined website entries on WDBO, WWKA, WMMO, WOEX and WCFB. Odds vary. Prize: Six tickets for one day admission and six ride bands for one day of unlimited rides at the Osceola County Fair 2/9/24-2/18/24 at Osceola County Fair. ARV = $270. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





