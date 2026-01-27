You Could Win Tickets & Free Rides For The Osceola County Fair

Osceola County Fair

The Osceola County Fair is celebrating 82 years of timeless tradition!

You could win four tickets and four unlimited ride bands to the Osceola County Fair happening February 13th - 22nd, 2026 at Osceola Heritage Park! Bring the family to enjoy the live stock show, rides, live entertainment and so much more!

Enter below now - February 12th for your opportunity to win!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 27th - February 12th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above at k923orlando.com, wdbo.com, wmmo.com, hits965orlando.com, and star945.com. One winner will be selected in a random drawing from the combined website entries on WDBO, WWKA, WMMO, WOEX and WCFB. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets and four ride bands for one day of unlimited rides at the Osceola County Fair from February 13th - 22nd at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $80. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

