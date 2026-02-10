You Could Win Tickets to DAYTONA Supercross on February 28th at Daytona International Speedway

SUPERCROSS

DAYTONA Supercross: High-flying action truly unlike anything on the Supercross circuit!

From the world-class pyrotechnics and dazzling lights show of rider introductions to the excitement of the course, the atmosphere is different at DAYTONA! Experience all the high-flying action and side-by-side intensity of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on the most demanding track of the circuit. In a race run under the bright lights at the World Center of Racing, every rider will leave the gate hungry for a coveted DAYTONA victory!

The Gate Drops on February 28, 2026, at The World Center of Racing, and you could score two tickets from K92.3! Just click on the entry form below to take the Supercross Trivia Challenge and enter for your chance to win!

Secure your tickets now by purchasing at DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/16/26-2/24/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see DAYTONA Supercross on 2/28/26 at Daytona International Speedway. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group