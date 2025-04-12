You Could Win Tickets to the Biggest Shows with K92.3′s Bunny Bingo 🐰

Bunny Bingo

You could win a pair of tickets to see one of your favorite country artist in concert with K92.3′s Bunny Bingo hosted by Slater on Thursday, April 17th!

Slater is going to hop on the roof of K92.3 with a basketful of chocolate eggs to toss for some bingo fun, and to giveaway concert tickets!

If you would like to have a chance to be a contestant in K92.3′s Bunny Bingo, enter below for your opportunity to play this Thursday morning at K92.3.

Six participants will have a chance to win a pair of tickets to Luke Bryan, Warren Zeiders, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Dylan Scott or Little Big Town!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/12/25 - 4/14/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete form above. Up to six (6) entrants will be randomly selected to participate on Thursday, April 17th between 7:45a-9:45a at WWKA-FM. Odds vary. If entrant is not available to participant, then WWKA-FM reserves the right to draw an alternate participant. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.









