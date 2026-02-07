You Could Win Rock the Country Tickets with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

Rock the Country

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute airing weekdays at 7:10am! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (2/9-2/13), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive two tickets to the Rock the Country.

Rock the Country is coming to the Florida Horsepark in Ocala on August 28th-29th! See Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton and more of your favorite artists take the stage!

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/9/26-2/13/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. One pair of two-day tickets to Rock The Country at the Florida Horsepark. ARV = $359.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

