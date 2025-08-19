You Could Win Parmalee Tickets

Parmalee

Listen this week (8/19-/22) at 10am with Jay for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see Parmalee in concert at the Apopka Amphitheater.

Plus, you can enter below for another way to win!

Ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/19/25 - 8/22/25 on-air and 8/19/25-9/30/25 on-line. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. For online, complete the Official Entry Form above. For on-air, listen for cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-254-9232. Four winners will be selected on-air and one (1) winner on-line. Prize: Two tickets to see Parmalee at Apopka Amphitheater on 10/17/25. Odds vary. ARV = $94. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

