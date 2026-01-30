You Could Win Osceola County Fair Tickets with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

Osceola County Fair

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute airing weekdays at 7:10am! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (2/2-2/6), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to the 2026 Osceola County Fair, and you may qualify for the grand prize upgrade to season passes!

To purchase tickets, click here.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/2/26-2/6/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to the 2026 Osceola County Fair and one winner may qualify for the grand prize upgrade to season passes. ARV = 100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

