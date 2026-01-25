You Could Win Luke Bryan Tickets with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

Luke Bryan

You could two tickets to see Luke Bryan in concert! Luke’s ‘Word On The Street Tour’ will make a stop at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 10th, 2026.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute airing weekdays at 7:10am! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (1/26-1/30), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive two tickets to see Luke Bryan in concert.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, February 13th at 10am. Click here for ticket info.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/26/26-1/30/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) participants will be selected to play the game and automatically receive two tickets to see Luke Bryan. Odds vary. Secondary Prize: Two tickets to see Luke Bryan in concert on 9/10/26 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $83.50. For full $1,000 Minute rules, click here. General contest rules. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

