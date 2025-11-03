You Could Win Lainey Tickets on K92.3’s Instagram Page

K92.3 presents Lainey Wilson coming to the Kia Center this Saturday night! You could score two tickets to the show!
Just head over to @k923orlando on Instagram for the Lainey Wilson post! Here’s how to enter for a chance to win from K92.3!
-LIKE the post
-COMMENT with an answer to “Will Lainey wear pants or a dress to her upcoming wedding?”
-INCLUDE #sweepstakes
Fore more info. on the show, click here.
NO PURCH. NEC. 11/3/25 at 7am–11/6/25 at 11:59pm. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Odds vary. Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.
