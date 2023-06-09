You Could Win George Strait Concert Tickets & Hotel Stay In Tampa

George Strait

This week with Obie, Chloe & Slater, you can ‘Top That Dad’ for your chance to win a $50 Ace Hardware gift card and two tickets to see the ‘King of Country’ George Strait in concert on Saturday, August 5th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Plus, one grand prize winner will score a hotel stay for the weekend!

Listen this week (6/12-6/16) between 8a-9a and you could be headed to Tampa to catch George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town live from K92.3!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 12th, 2023 - June 16th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to K92.3 for the cue to call and be designated caller for your opportunity to win. One (1) winner will be selected daily for two tickets to see George Strait in concert on 8/5/23 at Raymond James Stadium and a $50 Ace Hardware gift card. Odds vary. ARV = $130. One grand prize winner will also receive hotel accommodations in the Tampa area on Friday, August 4th - Sunday, August 6th, 2023 fr=or ARV = $500. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

