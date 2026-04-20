You Could Win Four Tickets To See HARDY In Concert With Mitchell Tenpenny This Sunday Night

Hardy

It’s almost time for HARDY at Kia Center this *Sunday night for THE: COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!

K92.3 wants to send you plus three friends to the show for free!

Just head over to @k923orlando on Instagram to enter for your opportunity to win four tickets!

Here’s how to enter:

-LIKE the post

-COMMENT with FOUR cowboy smiley face emojis 🤠🤠🤠🤠

-INCLUDE #sweepstakes

*Original show date of 4/25/26 rescheduled to 4/26/26 due to the Orlando Magic’s playoff schedule.

NO PURCH. NEC. 4/20/26–4/22/26. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Odds vary. Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

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