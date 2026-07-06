You Could Win Four Tickets to See Disney’s New Live Action MOANA

Moana

K92.3 wants to send you to see Disney’s New Live Action MOANA, on us!

Enter below for your chance to win four Fandango codes to see MOANA at a theater of your choice!

Moana (Disney/DISNEY)

Moana (Disney/DISNEY)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/6/26-7/9/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. Up to 4 winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four fandango tickets to see Moana at a theater of your choice. ARV = $80. For full rules ,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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