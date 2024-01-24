You Could Win Four Tickets To Kidz Bop Live

kidz bop

Make memories that will last a lifetime at the ultimate pop concert for kids and grown-ups on Saturday, October 5th, 2024 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater! Sing and dance along this summer as the KIDZ BOP Kids tear up the stage with your favorite songs like Dance The Night, Cruel Summer, Dance Monkey and more.

Enter below between now - Febuary 11th for your opportunity to win a family pack of FOUR tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 24th - Febuary 11th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pack (4) tickets to see Kidz Bop live on Satuday, October 5th, 2023 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater. ARV = $37. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

