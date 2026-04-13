You Could Win Four Tickets to Island H2O Water Park with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

Island H2O Water Park

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute airing weekdays at 7:10am! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (4/13-4/17), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to Island H2O Water Park! Plus, enter below for another chance to win tickets!

Island H2O Water Park is open for the season! Go wild, go together, go chill. Keep the fun going all season long with thrilling slides, relaxing pools, and unforgettable memories.

Play More, Pay Less at Island H2O Water Park with the BEST Season Pass price in Orlando! Plus Passholders get exclusive benefits, events, and discounts.

Visit IslandH2OWaterPark.com for more details and to purchase tickets.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/13/26-4/17/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, (1) get the call to play $1,000 Minute (2) complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Island H2O Water Park. ARV = $158. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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