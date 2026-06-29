You Could Win Four Tickets to an Advance Screening of Disney’s New Live Action MOANA

Moana

You could win four tickets to an advance screening of Disney’s new live action Moana! The screening will take place on 7/8/26 at AMC Altamonte.

Enter below for your chance to see Moana before it releases in theaters on July 10th!

Moana (Disney/DISNEY)

Moana (Disney/DISNEY)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/28/26-7/5/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. Up to 3 winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to an advanced screening of Moana on 7/8/26 at 7pm. Winner and guests must arrive at time as instructed or seats may be forfeited. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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