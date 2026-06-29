You could win four tickets to an advance screening of Disney’s new live action Moana! The screening will take place on 7/8/26 at AMC Altamonte.
Enter below for your chance to see Moana before it releases in theaters on July 10th!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/28/26-7/5/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. Up to 3 winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to an advanced screening of Moana on 7/8/26 at 7pm. Winner and guests must arrive at time as instructed or seats may be forfeited. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
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