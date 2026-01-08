You Could Win Chris Stapleton Tickets All Week Long

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this summer! He’ll take the stage along with Lainey Wilson on June 13th, 2026!

Listen with Obie, Chloe & Slater at 9am, and with Melissa at 4pm this week (12/8-12/12), for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

For more ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. On air contest: 1/12-1/16/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to ten (10) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Chris Stapleton in concert on 06/13/2026 at the Raymond James Stadium. ARV = $199.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

