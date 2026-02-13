You Could Win Central Florida Fair Tickets with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute airing weekdays at 7:10am! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (2/16-2/20), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to the Central Florida Fair, plus four tickets for unlimited rides!

The Central Florida Fair returns for its 114th year, continuing a beloved tradition that blends affordable family fun, classic fair nostalgia and fresh entertainment for a new generation. As one of the region’s longest-running community events, the Central Florida Fair offers something for everyone—from thrilling rides and favorite fair foods to live entertainment and laid-back date-night experiences—all while generating meaningful economic and cultural impact across Central Florida.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/16/26-2/20/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One four pack of tickets and ride bands to the Central Florida Fair. ARV = $115. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

