You Could Win CAMP K92.3’s Trip to Red Rocks to see Eric Church in Concert

Eric Church

CAMP K92.3 returns with a trip for two to see Eric Church live at Red Rocks! You could see the ‘Chief’ in concert on July 14th, 2025 including roundtrip airfare, a 2-night hotel stay and two tickets to the show.

Listen weekdays (5/27-6/13) at 9a & 3p for a chance to win two tickets to Gatorland, and qualify for the grand prize trip! When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and you could be headed to the iconic Red Rocks to see Eric Church perform live!

Trip provided by EMI Nashville.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/23/25–6/13/25. Open to legal FL residents in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter: (i) listen to K92.3 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be designated caller; or (ii) complete online drawing entry form on website or via K92.3 mobile app (free). Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Odds vary. For add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

