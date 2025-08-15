You Could Win $1,000 with ‘K92.3 Sending You To Cashville’ Plus a Trip to see Lainey in Nashville

Cashville

Starting August 25th, K92.3 Sending You To Cashville presented by Attorney Dan Newlin kicks off at 8am with Obie, Chloe & Slater!

Listen weekdays for your shot to win $1,000, plus enter for a chance to win a trip for two to see Lainey Wilson in concert in Nashville!

Here’s how you could win from K92.3:

Listen to K92.3 weekdays at 8am , 10am , 12pm , 2pm , and 5pm .

, , , , and . We’ll announce a keyword in each contest hour.

in each contest hour. You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour).

to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour). Then, you’re entered for your opportunity to win $1,000 !

! If you receive a call from an unfamiliar, blocked or unknown number, answer it as you may be the winner of $1,000!

You’ll also be entered for a chance to win a flyaway for two to see Lainey Wilson live in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 2nd! Every time you listen and enter a keyword, you’re adding another entry into the drawing for the trip. K92.3 will randomly draw one trip winner on Friday, September 12th, 2025 at about 6pm.

Please note, the contest will not take place on Monday, September 1st.

Download the free K92.3 app at the App Store or Google Play for another way to enter K92.3’s Sending You To Cashville!