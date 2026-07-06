You Could See Avery Anna Live Inside the Just Call Moe Injury Attorneys Performance Studio at K92.3

Performance Studio

You could win two tickets for an intimate acoustic performance by Avery Anna at K92.3!

She’ll perform live inside the Just Call Moe Injury Attorneys Performance Studio on Tuesday, July 14th, and you can only win your way in! Winners will also be treated to donuts from Donuts To Go in Sanford!

Just enter below now through July 9th for your chance to win!

Avery Anna

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/6/26-7/9/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. Up to 20 winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Admission for two to a private performance by Avery Anna at K92.3 at 4:30pm (time subject to change) on 7/14/26. ARV = $30. For full rules ,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group