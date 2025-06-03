You Could Score Two Tickets to see Jake Owen in Concert

K92.3 welcomes Jake Owen to the Apopka Amphitheater on Saturday, October 25th!
You could win tickets to the show! Listen weekday mornings with Obie, Chloe & Slater (6/4-6/6) for your opportunity to win! You can also enter below for another shot at scoring tickets to the show!
Tickets go on-sale on Friday, June 6th at 10am. For ticket info, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. On-air: 6/4/25-6/5/25. Online: 6/3/25-10/22/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to three (3)winners will be selected on-air and up to one (1) winners on-line. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Jake Owen in concert on 10/25/25 at the Apopka Amphitheater. ARV = $99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
