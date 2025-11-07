You Could Score Tickets to the Orlando Beer Festival This Week

Orlando Beer Festival

The Orlando Beer Festival, Central Florida’s largest beer tasting event, is happening November 15th at Orlando Festival Park. Enjoy 200+ craft brews, seltzers, and spirits, along with live music, food trucks, local vendors, games, and more!

Listen this week (11/10-11/13) at 11a for your opportunity to win a four-pack of tickets to the fest that includes three GA+ tickets and one designated-driver ticket! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call. 21+ to enter.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/10/25-11/13/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. Listen during the designated times, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Prize: three GA+ tickets and 1 designated driver ticket to the Orlando Beer Festival on 11/15/25. ARV = $280. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!