You Could Score Four VIP Tickets to Obie, Chloe & Slater’s Unfiltered Live

They’re bringing the morning show to the stage at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on Friday, April 25th! For one-night only, the ridiculousness of the show comes to life with your favorite skits & bits like 2nd Date Update, Panic Button and get ready to close your ears for Chloe-oke!

Just head over to @k923orlando on Instagram for your opportunity to win four VIP tickets! Please make sure to include with your entry:

-LIKE the post.

-COMMENT with an emoji as instructed in caption.

-INCLUDE #sweepstakes

Tickets are on-sale now HERE. Doors open at 6pm. Show at 7pm. 21 + event.

NO PURCH. NEC. 4/13/25–4/18/25 at 10am. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. Odds vary. Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

