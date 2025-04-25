You Can Win Tickets To See Jeff Ross

Jeff Ross

Comedian and roastmaster Jeff Ross is bringing his Take a Banana For The Ride Tour to Central Florida and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the show!

Listen this week (4/28-5/2) at 4p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see him at Hard Rock Live on July 25th!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/28/25-5/2/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen to K 92.3 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232 and be designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds Vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Jeff Ross at Hard Rock Live on 7/25/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

