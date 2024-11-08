You can enter to win DAYTONA 500 tickets

Speedweeks

2025 Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth is the kickoff to the NASCAR season Wednesday, February 12th, 2025 through Sunday, February 16th, 2025 with an action-packed schedule of races across several different racing series at The World Center of Racing.

Wednesday, February 12: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light

Be here as we set the field for Thursday night’s DUEL AT DAYTONA, and to find out who will start NASCAR’s most prestigious event from the front row!

Thursday, February 13: The Duel at DAYTONA

We set the field for the Great American Race with back-to-back battles under the lights at DAYTONA!

Friday, February 14: Fresh From Florida 250 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series gets the season started at DAYTONA with a thrilling race that comes down to the final laps!

Saturday, February 15: ARCA Menards Series

Get a glimpse of the future stars of of NASCAR as ARCA Menards Series starts its season at The World Center of Racing.

Saturday, February 15: United Rentals 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s most promising up-and-coming drivers will hop in the cockpit for 300 miles of epic superspeedway racing.

Sunday, February 16: DAYTONA 500

