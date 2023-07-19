WWKA Summer Cruise Sweepstakes Rules

K92.3′S SUMMER CRUISE SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION OUTSIDE OF THAT DESCRIBED BELOW.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the K92.3′s Summer Cruise Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to (i) legal residents of the State of Florida; (ii) residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk counties; and (iii) who are eighteen (18) years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Disney Destinations, LLC (“Disney”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on July 24, 2023, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on August 6, 2023 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

There are two (2) ways to enter the Sweepstakes:

(1) Cue to Call, and

(2) WWKA website (k923Orlando.com) (the “Website) or the K92.3 mobile app (the “App”).

Cue to Call

To enter the Sweepstakes via the Cue, WWKA K92.3 (the “Station”) will hold on-air giveaways five (5) times each weekday between 7:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m. ET starting July 24, 2023 and ending August 4, 2023 (“Cue to Call Period”).

Enter by listening to the Station’s radio broadcast each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. ET for the cue to call (the “Cue”). When you hear the Cue, call Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line at 1-844-254-9232 (the “Sweepstakes Line”) to try to be the correct caller number as designated with each Cue by the Station DJ. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the person calling Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line in the designated order, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be designated a potential qualifier (each, a “Qualifier”). The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects. Up to five (5) Qualifiers will be selected each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period, for a maximum total of fifty (50) Qualifiers.

To be declared a Qualifier for the Cue to Call component of the Sweepstakes: (a) you must be listening to the Station when the Cue to call the Sweepstakes Line airs; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be the designated caller; and (c) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any other rules announced on air. Telephone calls will be taken by Sweepstakes’ operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Sweepstakes announcement to determine the designated caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.

Limit: There is no limit on the number of times a person can call in to win, provided that automatic telephone dialing equipment or other software or computer assisted dialing equipment is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

Website/App

Enter by visiting the K92.3′s Summer Cruise Sweepstakes official registration page on the Website or on the App and completing all the required information and following all posted instructions between August 4, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. ET and August 6, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET (“Website/App Period”). To enter on the Website or App, listen to the Station for the Station DJ to announce a keyword (“Keyword”) to submit as part of the Website or App entry. The Station DJ will announce a Keyword at least one (1) time per hour on August 4, 2023, and August 5, 2023, between 6:00 a.m. ET and 11:59 p.m. ET, and on August 6, 2023, between 7:00 a.m. ET to 11:59 p.m. ET. For clarity, the Station DJ will announce multiple Keywords during the Website/App Period, but participants can enter any of the Keywords at any time during the Website/App Period, subject to the limit on number of entries described below.

(i) Website : To enter via the Sponsor’s Website, visit the “Sweepstakes” page at k923Orlando.com, select the “K92.3′s Summer Cruise Sweepstakes” link, enter any Keyword, complete all required information, and follow all posted instructions during the Website/App Period.

(ii) App : To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps during the Website/App Keyword (standard data rates may apply):

1. Download and install the K92.3 mobile app on a compatible mobile device either from Google® Paly or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download.

2. Once you have installed the App, navigate to the Sweepstakes official registration page on the App’s main menu to register. Follow the instructions on the registration page, submit any Keyword, and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form.

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a participant from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

Limit: An entrant can enter the Sweepstakes via the Website or App one (1) time per hour during the Website/App Period, regardless of whether entering via Website or App. An entry received through either the Sponsor’s website or the App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes.

Entry into a call-in Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering this Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules. In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to the Sweepstakes Line or for a participant’s failure to reach the Sweepstakes Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during a call-in period of the Sweepstakes prior to accepting the applicable caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air a call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of winning opportunities awarded in this Sweepstakes will be reduced accordingly. If the applicable caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and no daily winner will be selected during that call-in period. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally dialed the phone to the radio station to the radio station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes’ eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (www.k923Orlando.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (www.k923Orlando.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference

4. Winner Selection and Odds. Each Qualifier will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller as noted above (the “Call-In Qualifiers”). Sponsor will select up to fifty (50) Call-In Qualifiers. Odds of becoming a Call-In Qualifier depend on the number of eligible participants and the order in which calls are received.

On or about August 7, 2023, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Qualifier in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the Website and App methods of Entry during the Website/App Period (the “Website/App Qualifier”). Sponsor. Odds of becoming a Website/App Qualifier depends on the number of eligible entries received.

On or about August 7, 2023, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible Call-In Qualifiers and Website/App Qualifiers selected during Sweepstakes Period. Odds of becoming a Grand Prize Winner are 1:51.

5. Prize Description. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, prize winners will receive the following prizes:

Fifty-one (51) Qualifier Prizes will be awarded . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each of the fifty (50) Call-In Qualifiers and one (1) Website/App Qualifier will receive:

· One (1) CAMP K92.3 T-shirt.

o Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Qualifier Prize to be awarded: $10.

One (1) Grand Prize Package (the “Grand Prize”) will be awarded . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the Winner and up to three (3) guests will receive:

· Parking for one (1) vehicle at Port Canaveral, FL or voucher(s) for local round-trip ground transportation service to and from Port Canaveral (pick-up location for local ground transport to be determined in Disney’s sole discretion);

· One (1) seven (7)-night Disney Cruise Line ® Cruise on the Disney Fantasy for four (4) persons that includes the following:

o One (1) stateroom aboard the Disney Fantasy (location/category at the discretion of Disney Cruise Line). Maximum occupancy four (4) people;

o All meals onboard the Disney Fantasy (excluding specialty dining);

o Pre-paid onboard gratuities for the stateroom host/hostess, dining room server, assistant server, and head server;

o Taxes, Fees, and Port Expenses (as defined on the Disney Cruise Line website).

· ARV of Grand Prize: $9,620.

Total ARV of all Prizes to be awarded is $10,130.

WINNER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM THE PORT OF DEPARTURE.

The Winner and up to three (3) guests must travel together on the same itinerary. Once selected by the Winner, guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason. If the Winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute Vacation Package or compensation provided to the Winner. Restrictions and black-out dates may apply. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Travel must be booked through a travel agent designated by Disney at least forty-five days prior to the intended travel dates and must occur from October 7, 2023 to September 28, 2024. Winner must be at least 18 to win. Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who must be at least 18 years of age. The parent or guardian of any minor not traveling with a parent or guardian must appoint an adult to have custody and control over their minor and to contract on their behalf in connection with the Disney Cruise Line® vacation. An appointment form will be included in the document package and must be signed by parent or legal guardian prior to embarkation at the Disney Cruise Line® terminal. Credit card may be required upon hotel check-in. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value. Any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of prize will not be awarded. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner. Theme-park tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. Block Out Dates (subject to change): 11/18/2023; 12/16/2023; 12/23/2023; 12/30/2023; 02/17/2024; 03/09/2024; 03/23/2024; 06/01/2024; 06/08/2024; 06/15/2024; 06/22/2024; 07/06/2024; and 07/13/2024.

The Winner and his/her/their guests are responsible for providing proper citizenship documentation to travel which may include passports, valid alien registration card and/or necessary visas. Those without proper citizenship documentation will be denied boarding. The Winner and each guest are responsible for ensuring that they have proper citizenship documentation. The Winner and his/her/their guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity/COVID-19 release and waiver form prior to booking of any travel. The Winner and each guest will also be required to sign the Disney Cruise Line® cruise contract before embarkation (the “Cruise Contract”). The Cruise Contract is available at www.disneycruise.com/cruisecontract. Failure to return the executed release form or to accept and sign the Cruise Contract within the specified time periods will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package. Winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of their travel party, related to any use or misuse of the Vacation Package or any related activity or travel.

The Winner and his/her/their guests are required to comply with the Disney Cruise Line® health and safety measures and operational guidelines, including but not limited to, vaccination, face covering, COVID-19 testing and physical distancing requirements. In order to travel onboard Disney Cruise Line®, all guests must be fully vaccinated and required to submit proof of vaccination. Additionally, all guests will be tested prior to embarking the ship. For up to date Know Before You Go information please visit: https://disneycruise.disney.go.com/why-cruise-disney/experience-updates/. Persons not meeting embarkation requirements will be denied boarding. Visit www.disneycruise.com/updates for the latest information. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Disney cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

Health and safety measures and operational guidelines, ports of call and offerings may change at any time without notice. Certain onboard venues, experiences and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability, advance reservations or even closure.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the components of the prize package (the “Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor, Disney, and Disney Cruise Line ® will not be liable if the prize package events, or any portion of them, are cancelled or delayed. Disney or Disney Cruise Line® may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the event tickets may govern if the event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance, or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor or Disney.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Potential Qualifiers will be identified at the time they determined to be the correct caller, or when the Keyword Qualifier is drawn, as noted above. There will be a maximum of fifty-one (51) potential Qualifiers. Potential Grand Prize Winner will be notified by email or phone on or about August 7, 2023. There will be a maximum of one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner.

Unless otherwise advised by Sponsor, to claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 within five (5) days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET, weekdays) to claim prize and present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID. Failure to do so with result in forfeiture of the prize.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within five (5) days of notification and a written commitment to be awarded the prizing.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner based upon random selection. Sponsor may select up to one (1) alternate potential winners, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

8. Publicity Release. BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, DISNEY DESTINATIONS, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

9. Indemnification. If Sponsor’s use of your entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

10. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability. By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING ANY STATION WEBSITE AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize based upon random selection.

12. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor. The K92.3′s Summer Cruise Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after August 7, 2023) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit k923Orlando.com, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), K92.3′s Summer Cruise Sweepstakes, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

0144325.0730070 4895-0168-8678v8

©2023 Cox Media Group