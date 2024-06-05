WWKA 2024 GLOW WEEKEND SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

WWKA GLOW WEEKEND SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION OUTSIDE OF THAT DESCRIBED BELOW.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WWKA Glow Weekend Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to (i) legal residents of the State of Florida; (ii) residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk counties; and (iii) who are eighteen (18) years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Disney Destinations, LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at Eastern Time (“ET”) on June 7th, 2024 at 5pm ET and end at 11:59. ET on June 9th, 2024 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter, listen to Sponsor’s broadcast (the “Show”) during the Sweepstakes period. Once per hour (6/7 5p-11:59p, 6/8 8a-11:59p, 6/9 8a-11:59p) during the Sweepstakes Period, the Station will announce one of seven (7) keywords (each, a “Keyword”). When you hear the Keyword, visit the WWKA Glow Weekend Sweepstakes official registration page at www.k923orlando.com (the “Website”) or on the K92.3 app mobile app (the “App”) and complete all of the required information and following all posted instructions.

· Website: To enter via Sponsor’s Website, visit the “Sweepstakes” page at www.k923orlando.com, select the WWKA Glow Weekend Sweepstakes link, enter an eligible Keyword, and complete all the required information and follow all posted instructions.

· App: To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply):

o Download and install the “WWKA” mobile app on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download.

o Once you have installed the App, click the “WWKA Glow Weekend Sweepstakes” tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page, enter an eligible Keyword, and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

By participating in the Sweepstakes via the Website or the App, you agree to be bound by the Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (k923orlando.com/visitor_agreement/) and Privacy Policy (k923orlando.com/privacy_policy/), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a participant from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

Limit: Maximum one (1) entry per person per hour during the Sweepstakes Period.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspects of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds. On or about Monday, June 10th, 2024, Sponsor will select three (3) winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each Winner will receive the prizes noted below:

· Four (4) Disney H2O Glow After Hours Tickets for access to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park for use exclusively on 8/17/24.

· Approximate retail value (“ARV”): $362.12

Total ARV of all Prizes to be awarded is $1,086.36

At this time, a park reservation is not required to visit a Disney water park. Reservation requirements and water park closures may be subject to change.

Disney H2O Glow After Hours is a separately priced hard-ticket event held from 8:00PM to 11:00PM. Winners may enter Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park as early as 6:00 PM.

Disney reserves the right to change the allowable dates, the ticket use period, or any other component of the Prize Package, for any reason and in its sole discretion.

• Disney is not liable, including for any costs or expenses, if any component of the Prize Package is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason and Prize Winner will not be reimbursed, and no substitution will be provided except as in Disney’s sole discretion.

• Prize Packages do not include the following: transportation from/to Prize Winner’s or Guest’s residence; airport departure fees and taxes; baggage fees; insurance (health, travel, medical); hotel room service; parking fees; laundry service; spa treatments; food; beverages; merchandise or souvenirs; incidental expenses; local and long distance telephone calls; Wi-Fi (whether during travel, at Walt Disney World® Resort or in the accommodations) tips, gratuities, service charges, resort fees or taxes; or all other charges not explicitly included herein.

• Federal, state and local taxes relating to the Prize Package are the responsibility of the Prize Winner.

• Vacation may not be sold, traded, transferred, rescheduled to dates not within the fulfillment period set forth above, or refunded. Tickets are not redeemable for cash.

• Prize Package and vacation components may not be sold, traded, transferred, rescheduled to dates not within the fulfillment period set forth above, or refunded. Tickets are not redeemable for cash.

Tickets are nontransferable and are valid only during specific event dates and hours. Prize Winners must guard tickets against loss, theft or damage.

• Certain theme parks, resorts, restaurants and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity, and subject to limited availability or closure. Theme park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.

• Theme parks, attractions and other offerings are subject to availability, closures, change or cancellation without notice or liability.

If any portion or the prize is not available for any reason, then Disney reserves the right to substitute that portion of the prize with another prize of comparable or greater value.

Tickets are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Disney.

• Any damaged, lost or stolen gift cards or travel vouchers will not be replaced. Gift cards are not redeemable or exchangeable for cash (except as required by law) and are subject to all terms and conditions of use as established by issuer.

• Disney, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers, directors, agents, employees and assigns will be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of and/or are in any way related to the Prize Package, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the Prize Package, or Prize Package related activity including travel.

• Officers, directors, and employees (and members of their household or immediate family, i.e., parents, children, spouse, siblings, grandparents, the “steps” of each and persons residing in such immediate family members’ household) of Promoter, Disney, their respective parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary companies, their advertising, promotion and web design agencies, all other entities involved in the creation, administration, or fulfillment of the Promotion and their respective successors and assigns are not eligible to enter or win.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Potential winners will be identified at the time they determined to be the correct caller, as noted above.

Unless otherwise advised by Sponsor, to claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 by August 14th, 2203 by 5p (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET, weekdays) to claim prize and present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID. Failure to do so with result in forfeiture of the prize.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within twenty-four (24) hours of notification and a written commitment to be awarded the prizing.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner based upon random selection. Sponsor may select up to one (1) alternate potential winners, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible

winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

8. Publicity Release. BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, DISNEY DESTINATIONS, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

9. Indemnification. If Sponsor’s use of your entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

10. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING ANY STATION WEBSITE AND THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH

STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize based upon random selection.

12. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor. The WWKA Glow Weekend Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after June 10th, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit k923orlando.com, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WWKA Glow Weekend Sweepstakes, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

