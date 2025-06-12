Windy City Smokeout Weekend of Winning w/ Kane Brown, Old Dominion and Megan Moroney in Concert

Windy City

CAMP K92.3 presented by City Kia of Greater Orlando could be flying you and a guest to Chicago to see Kane Brown, Old Dominion and Megan Moroney in concert at the Windy City Smokeout!

Listen to CAMP K92.3’s Windy City Smokeout Weekends of Winning (6/13-6/15 & 6/20-6/22) for your opportunity to score the trip for two! We’ll announce keywords throughout the weekend and enter below for your opportunity to win!

The trip for two includes round-trip airfare, 2-night hotel stay and tickets to the Windy City Smokeout on July 11th and 12th, 2025.

K92.3 Windy City Trip for Two Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/13/25–6/22/25. Open to legal FL residents in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter: listen to K92.3 for keyword at select times (6/13–6/22) and complete online drawing entry form on website or via K92.3 mobile app (free). Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Odds vary. For add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

