Win Your Way Into K92.3’s Fourth Annual Jingle Jam

K92.3’s Fourth Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 7th, 2025.
Don’t miss a night of live music with your favorite K92.3 artists - Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe, Alexandra Kay, Shane Profitt, Julia Cole, and a surprise artist we’ll be announcing soon!
Enter below for your shot to win a pair of tickets to the show.
For show and ticket info, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/20/25-12/3/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3’s Jingle Jam at the Apopka Amphitheater on December 7th, 2025. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
©2025 Cox Media Group