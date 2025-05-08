Win Your Way into K92.3’s Dylan Scott New Album Listening Party + Tickets to His Show

Dylan Scott

Dylan Scott’s new album ‘Easy Does It’ releases on May 30th, but you could hear the album before anyone with Dylan Scott!

K92.3 wants to give you two passes to the party to hear three unreleased songs from Dylan Scott’s upcoming album, and two tickets to his show at Hard Rock Live on Friday, May 16th.

We’re making it very “easy does it” for you to enter. Just head over to @k923orlando on Instagram and make sure to include with your entry:

-LIKE the post

-COMMENT with an ear 👂emoji

-INCLUDE #sweepstakes

NO PURCH. NEC. 5/8/25–5/11/25. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Odds vary. Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

