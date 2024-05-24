Win Wild Florida Tickets During Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute

Wild Florida

You could win four tickets to Wild Florida including their Drive Thru Safari in celebration of Gator Week happening May 27th - June 1st, 2024! Click here to enter for your shot to play in Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute this week (5/28-5/31) to win!

Wild Florida will dedicate an entire week to educating and debunking many common myths surrounding the American alligator, along with some of their reptile cousins, through live demonstrations and interactive experiences. There will be plenty of fun photo-ops and guest appearances made by some popular inhabitants of our Gator Park.

The best part is everyone who makes a small cash donation to the Wild Florida Scholarship Fund will receive FREE admission to our Gator Park during Gator Week! Bills donated will help graduating Osceola County high school seniors pay for college. Join us May 27 - June 1, 2024, for Gator Week, where you and your family can enjoy a week full of gator-themed activities and demonstrations.

For more details on Wild Florida’s Gator Week including a schedule of events, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/28/24-5/31/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form to play $1,000 Minute for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Wild Florida Animal Park including the Drive Thru Safari valid Monday - Saturday. ARV = $136. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.









