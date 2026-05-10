Win VIP Passes for ‘Fireworks at the Fountain’ at Lake Eola Park in Orlando Courtesy of Budweiser

Budweiser

You could celebrate America’s 250 in style this Fourth of July courtesy of Budweiser!

Enter below for your chance to win four passes for a VIP experience at the City of Orlando’s Fireworks at the Fountain at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando this July 4th, 2026!

You plus three friends get to enjoy:

Reserved area with an amazing view of the fireworks display

Two free Budweiser beers

Complimentary dinner

It’s all courtesy of Budweiser celebrating its 150th anniversary!

RULES

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