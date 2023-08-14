Win VIP Club Level Tickets to K92.3′s All Star Jam Courtesy of RoofClaim.com

All Star Jam - RoofClaim.com

Your favorite K92.3 country artists Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block will take the stage on Monday, September 11th, 2023 at the Addition Financial Arena for the 28th Annual K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com!

You could score a pair of VIP Club Level tickets to join K Nation at the show courtesy of RoofClaim.com! Enter below (8/14-8/20) for your opportunity to win your way into the K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com!

Join Us as a Roof Closer! Now Hiring!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/14/23-8/20/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two VIP Club Level tickets to K92.3′s All Star Jam on 9/11/23 at Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $130. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.K923Orlando.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando , 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!