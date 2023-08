Win VIP Club Level Tickets to K92.3′s All Star Jam Courtesy of RoofClaim.com

All Star Jam - RoofClaim.com

Your favorite K92.3 country artists Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block will take the stage on Monday, September 11th, 2023 at the Addition Financial Arena for the 28th Annual K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com!

You could score a pair of VIP Club Level tickets to join K Nation at the show courtesy of RoofClaim.com! Enter below (8/14-8/20) for your opportunity to win your way into the K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com!

Join Us as a Roof Closer! Now Hiring!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/14/23-8/20/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two VIP Club Level tickets to K92.3′s All Star Jam on 9/11/23 at Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $130. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.K923Orlando.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando , 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group