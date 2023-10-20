Win Turnpike Troubadours Tickets

Turnpike Troubadours

Turnpike Troubadours with special guest Blackberry Smoke are coming to the Orlando Amphitheater on November 4th, and K92.3 has your way in!

Enter below (10/20-11/1) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here. .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 20th, 2023 - November 1st, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Turnpike Troubadours with Blackberry Smoke at Orlando Amphitheater on November 4, 2023. ARV = $119. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group