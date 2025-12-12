You Could Win Tortuga Passes + Grand Prize VIP Upgrade This Week with Melissa

Tortuga Music Festival

Post Malone, Riley Green and Kenny Chesney will headline the Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival in 2026! Plus, Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson, Dustin Lynch and many more will take the stage on April 10th - 12th, 2026.

Tune in with Melissa this week (12/15–12/19) at 5p for your shot to score a pair of 3-day (GA) passes to the festival. Plus, one lucky winner will qualify for the grand prize upgrade to a pair of 3-day (VIP) passes! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/15/25 - 12/19/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Only one (1) grand prize winner will be upgraded to VIP. Prize: Four secondary winners will receive a pair of 3-day (GA) passes to Tortuga Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on 4/10/26-4/12/26. ARV = $710. One grand prize upgrade winner will receive a pair of 3-day (VIP) passes to Tortuga Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on 4/10/26-4/12/26. ARV = $3100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

