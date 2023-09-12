Win Tix & Passes To Meet Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell & Nate Smith

Thomas Rhett's Home Team Tour

K92.3 welcomes Thomas Rhett along with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith to the Amway Center this Saturday night! You could win a pair of tickets to the show plus passes to meet Thomas, Cole & Nate!

Enter below between September 12th - 14th, 2023 for your opportunity to win!

We hope to see you at the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 12th, 2023 - September 14th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Thomas Rhett show on 9/16/23 at the Amway Center and two passes to meet Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Time and location of meet and greet is at the discretion of artist management. ARV = $76. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

