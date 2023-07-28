Win Tim McGraw Tickets

Tim McGraw

JUST ANNOUNCED! K92.3 presents Tim McGraw at Amway Center on March 16th with special guest Carly Pearce!

Listen this week (7/31-8/4) at 6a & 6p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below (7/28-8/3) for another way to win!

Tickets go on sale Friday, 8/4 at 10a.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 28th, 2023 - August 4th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to K92.3 weekdays (7/31/23-8/4/23), call 844-254-9232, be designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected including one grand prize winner. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw at Amway Center on March, 16, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!