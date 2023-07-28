Win Tim McGraw Tickets

Tim McGraw

JUST ANNOUNCED! K92.3 presents Tim McGraw at Amway Center on March 16th with special guest Carly Pearce!

Listen this week (7/31-8/4) at 6a & 6p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below (7/28-8/3) for another way to win!

Tickets go on sale Friday, 8/4 at 10a.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 28th, 2023 - August 4th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to K92.3 weekdays (7/31/23-8/4/23), call 844-254-9232, be designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected including one grand prize winner. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw at Amway Center on March, 16, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group