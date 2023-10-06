Win Tickets With Slater at 4WP This Saturday

Warren Zeiders

Join Slater and the K Crew this Saturday at 4 Wheel Parts in Orlando from 11a-1p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Warren Zeiders at House of Blues on October 12th! You’ll also have the opportunity to win other prizes including tickets to see Bo Bice at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden!

Come celebrate the 25th anniversary at 4 Wheel Parts! The first 100 customers will receive a free 4WP t-shirt. Bring the family to check out custom rides on display and free food while supplies last!

4 Wheel Parts is located at 5018 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32808.

