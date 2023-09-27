Win Tickets With Melissa at Goodwill Industries of Central Florida in Kissimmee - September 28th

Country Thunder

Join Melissa and the K Crew on Thursday, September 28th for your opportunity to win tickets to Country Thunder! Swing by Goodwill Industries of Central Florida in Kissimmee from 11a-1p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of Goodwill Industries of Central Florida!

You could be headed to Osceola Heritage Park for free on October 20th-22nd to see Cody Johnson, Hardy, Keith Urban and more live in concert. Melissa will pick a winner every hour at 12p & 1p. See you there!

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is located at 3052 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741.

To purchase tickets, click here.

HRDB

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!