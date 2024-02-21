Win Tickets With Cody’s Q&A of the Day

Cody Johnson

The Florida Strawberry Festival returns February 29th – March 10th, 2024 in Plant City. K92.3 artist Cody Johnson is going to perform at the fest on Sunday, March 10th, and you could score two tickets to catch Cody live!

Watch K92.3′s interview with Cody Johnson on the @K923orlando Instagram page! Then, answer the daily question when you complete the entry form below. We’ll post a new question in the entry form every day (2/19-2/23), so come back here daily to enter for your chance to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/19/24-2/23/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, watch K92.3′s Cody Johnson video posted on Instagram @k923orlando and answer a daily trivia question based on the video by completing the entry form above. One entry per day. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to see Cody Johnson in concert on Sunday, March 10th, 2024 at the Florida Strawberry Festival. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group